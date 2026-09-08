Opinion: Pune Is Speaking Up. And That's A Good Thing | Anand Chaini

In the last few days, Punekars have taken to the streets over a range of issues. While the concerns were different, they reflected a common sentiment: citizens are speaking up rather than simply complaining in private and moving on.

And that is a good thing.

A democracy cannot function only through elections. Voting once every few years is not the only way citizens can participate. They have the right, and, in many ways, the responsibility, to question the authorities and voice their disagreement. Peaceful protests are an important part of that process.

The range of recent protests tells its own story.

The MPSC protest was about accountability. Thousands of students took to the streets over concerns about the examination and recruitment process. For many of them, competitive exams mean years of study amid massive pressure from families and society. And when they believe something is wrong with the system, they should be able to ask questions and demand answers.

Hundreds of MSPC aspirants protest in Pune



They are demanding the resignation of MPSC chief pic.twitter.com/uBqs3fC6pK — Gaurav Kadam (@gauraavkadam) September 7, 2026

The debate over the use of loudspeakers during festivals offered another example of citizens asserting themselves. Those demanding curbs are not necessarily opposed to celebrations. Their argument is something much more basic: the right to sleep, work and live without being subjected to excessive noise. Celebrations are important, but so is consideration for those who live around them.

Punekars march to PMC demanding ban on DJs, loudspeakers pic.twitter.com/KqP3L3J1xJ — Gaurav Kadam (@gauraavkadam) September 6, 2026

Then there was a protest over infrastructure in Hinjawadi. Thousands of people travel to the IT hub for work. However, poor roads and traffic jams mean longer commutes and daily frustration. The risks are even more serious, with accidents on these roads raising questions about the safety of those who depend on them every day.

Three different grievances, three different sets of citizens, one shared reflex: don’t just complain, show up.

This is where protests do what nothing else quite can. A complaint on social media can attract attention for a day, while a memorandum submitted to an official can remain unanswered for weeks. But when citizens gather publicly and make their concerns impossible to ignore, institutions are forced to pay attention.

None of this means every protest gets it right. Critics argue that frequent protests disrupt daily life, choke traffic and are sometimes hijacked by political interests looking to make noise of their own. Those concerns are fair, and not every demand deserves to be met. But the answer to a flawed protest is a better one, not silence. A democracy where nobody questions anything is far more worrying than one where people occasionally get it wrong.

And this is healthy for any city.

Civic problems cannot always be left to someone else. If a road is unsafe, residents have every right to demand that it be fixed. If excessive noise is affecting people, they have a right to demand that it be curbed. If students believe an examination process is unfair, they should be able to seek answers. Punekars, increasingly, are no longer willing to stay silent when an issue affects their lives. They want to be heard, and they want something done about it.

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A city that stops protesting is not necessarily a happier one. It may just be a quieter one. Pune, for now, is choosing to be heard.

That is something worth celebrating.

(The author is the Pune Bureau Chief of The Free Press Journal)