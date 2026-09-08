Pune: PMPML Launches Citywide Crackdown On Buses Running With Open Doors | Ankit Shukla

Pune: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has started a citywide safety drive against buses operating with their doors open while moving. The action comes after a student fell from a moving PMPML bus on Sinhagad Road on August 24 and later died.

PMPML teams have been deployed on various city routes to check whether buses are following the safety instructions. Drivers and conductors found violating the rules will face action. Depot managers have also been made responsible for ensuring that buses follow the safety norms.

The transport body has directed that all bus doors must remain closed while the vehicle is in motion. Faulty doors are also being repaired on priority.

The instructions apply to the front and rear doors on the left side of PMPML-owned and hired buses, as well as doors on BRT buses. The doors will be checked before buses leave depots and are put into service.

The August 24 incident had raised serious concerns about passenger safety on PMPML buses. The student reportedly fell from the moving bus after a door remained open and later died.

PMPML has said that passenger safety will be given priority and that negligence in following the door safety rules will not be tolerated. On the first day of the enforcement drive, officials said no bus operating with an open door was found on city roads.

The transport undertaking is expected to continue inspections across routes to ensure that the new safety measures are followed regularly.