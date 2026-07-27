Open Power Boxes Across Pune Raise Electrocution Concerns Amid Ongoing Monsoon | Sourced

Days after a 63-year-old woman allegedly died of electrocution from a live power distribution panel (DP) structure in Hadapsar, residents and daily commuters have raised serious concerns over several damaged and open electrical distribution boxes and streetlight switch panels across Pune, warning that they pose a grave threat to public safety.

One of the most alarming locations is near the Nilayam Talkies bridge, just a short distance from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) office, where a power distribution box is in a severely damaged condition. Locals said it is unclear whether the DP was hit by a vehicle late at night or vandalised by miscreants attempting theft. However, they said its current condition has become extremely dangerous, especially during the ongoing monsoon.

Residents pointed out that exposed electrical equipment, broken panels, and open switch boxes can also be seen at several locations, including the footpath on Laxmi Narayan Road towards Gultekdi, Salisbury Park Road, Bibwewadi, and other parts of the city. They alleged that despite repeated complaints, both MSEDCL and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have failed to address the issue.

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Speaking to The Free Press Journal, local resident Dipak Waghmare said, "The condition of the DP near Nilayam Talkies is frightening. Thousands of pedestrians use this stretch every day. During the rains, if someone slips or a schoolchild unknowingly touches the exposed structure, it could lead to another tragedy. Authorities should not wait for another death before taking action."

Daily commuter Vinay Khairnar said, "Many of these electrical boxes are left open on footpaths without barricading or warning signs. We avoid walking near them whenever it rains because we fear electric shocks. Such hazards are visible in several parts of Pune."

Another resident added, "It is shocking that such a dangerous DP is located within shouting distance of the MSEDCL office itself. If authorities cannot ensure safety outside their own office, what can citizens expect elsewhere?"

63-year-old Hirabai Laxman Javir was allegedly electrocuted on Sunday at around 7.30am in Krishna Nagar, Mahadevwadi, Hadapsar. According to local residents, the accident occurred due to leakage of electric current from an open power distribution box and its supporting pole.

Following the incident, Shiv Sena Pune city chief Pramod Nana Bhangire visited the bereaved family and demanded that a culpable homicide case be registered against the officials responsible for the alleged negligence.

"This is not merely an accident but the result of gross negligence by MSEDCL. No authority has the right to endanger public lives by leaving electrical infrastructure in such a hazardous condition. The officials responsible should face criminal action, and the victim's family must receive adequate compensation and justice," Bhangire said.

He warned that if strict action is not taken, Shiv Sena would launch an agitation and, if necessary, stage a protest outside the concerned MSEDCL office.

Residents have demanded that MSEDCL immediately repair all damaged distribution boxes, secure exposed electrical installations, and conduct a citywide safety audit of electrical infrastructure before another fatal incident occurs. They also urged PMC to coordinate with the power utility to eliminate electrical hazards from public spaces, particularly during the monsoon, when the risk of electrocution is significantly higher.