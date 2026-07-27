Pune: Three Injured After Speeding Brezza Rams Tractor-Trolley On Ambodi Flyover | Sourced

Pune: Three people were seriously injured after a speeding Maruti Brezza crashed into a tractor-trolley from behind on the Ambodi flyover along the Saswad bypass in Purandar taluka of Pune district.

The injured have been identified as tractor driver Dattatray Shivaji Pawar, a resident of Pawarwadi, and the two occupants of the Brezza, Yogesh Waghmode from Fursungi and Atharva Bandgar from Uruli Devachi. All three were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to officials, the accident occurred when the Brezza, reportedly travelling at high speed, rammed into the rear of the tractor-trolley. The impact left both vehicles badly damaged and stranded across the flyover.

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The collision caused a major traffic jam on the busy stretch, disrupting the movement of vehicles for nearly one and a half hours. During the clearance operation, traffic was diverted through the service road until the damaged vehicles were removed from the flyover.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident and are working to ascertain the exact cause of the crash.