'No Terror Angle': Shivaji Rathod Planted Dummy Bomb In Pune Hospital To Extort Doctors, Say Cops | Sourced

What initially sparked panic over a suspected bomb threat at Usha Kiran Hospital in Pune's Hadapsar has now turned out to be a desperate extortion plot allegedly masterminded by a 35-year-old man seeking money for his medical treatment.

The accused, identified as Shivaji Rathod, allegedly planted a dummy bomb at the hospital after a dispute with doctors and later planned to extort lakhs of rupees from the hospital management.

Speaking on the matter, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that during the investigation and CCTV analysis, the identity of the accused was established by Wednesday afternoon.

During the investigation, police found a box of digital watches at the accused’s residence in Manjari area. He was allegedly attempting to evade arrest but was later apprehended by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) at Nagpur Railway Station.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused committed the crime with the intention of extorting money for his medical treatment. Police officials said no explosive material was used in the device.

Based on technical analysis, police identified the accused’s friends and family members and launched a search operation at his residence. During the search, police recovered a box of digital watches allegedly used to assemble the dummy bomb after the accused watched YouTube videos.

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Police clarified that there is no terror angle in the case and that it was purely a personal extortion attempt. Officials also said the accused has no previous criminal record, though searches and further investigation at his residence are still underway.

Police said the forensic report is awaited, and more details are expected to emerge after its submission.

Investigators got a breakthrough after discovering that while planting the dummy bomb, the accused had purchased dual tape worth ₹15 from a nearby shop using GPay. The digital payment transaction helped police trace his identity and mobile number.

According to police officials, the accused is married and was suffering from a sexually transmitted disease. He had visited the hospital on May 10 for treatment, where he reportedly had an argument with doctors. Police suspect that anger over the dispute prompted him to plant the dummy bomb and attempt to extort money for his treatment expenses.

The police added that the accused was planning to go to Dhule to stay with one of his relatives before heading to Nepal.