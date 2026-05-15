Pune: CCTV Captures Two Masked Men Stealing Condoms And Cadbury From Medical Store | Sourced

Pune: An unusual theft at a medical store in the Chakan area of Pune district has gone viral on social media after CCTV footage showed two masked men allegedly stealing condoms, Cadbury chocolates and other items from the shop.

The incident took place at a medical store in the Kharabwadi area of Chakan during the early hours of the morning. According to reports, the accused entered the shop after lifting the shutter and carried out the theft while the area was deserted.

Local residents were surprised as the thieves allegedly ignored costly medicines and instead took away boxes of condoms, Cadbury chocolates and Zandu Balm along with some cash and other items from the store.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the shop. The footage reportedly shows two people with their faces covered moving inside the medical store during the theft. The video has now gone viral on social media platforms and is being widely discussed online.

Police have started an investigation into the incident and are examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused. Further probe is underway.