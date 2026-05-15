Pune: Restoration Of Historic Katraj-Shaniwarwada Peshwa-Era Water Pipeline Gets PMC Approval | Sourced

Pune: The restoration and conservation of the historic Peshwa-era underground water supply system connecting Katraj and Shaniwar Wada have moved a step forward after receiving approval from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee. Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale said the project would play a significant role in preserving Pune’s rich historical heritage.



Constructed during the Peshwa period, the water supply system is considered a remarkable example of the engineering excellence of that era. Water from Katraj Lake was transported nearly 20 kilometres to the Shaniwarwada area using underground stone and clay pipelines through a natural gravity-based flow system. Officials noted that the project reflects the advanced scientific approach and efficient water management practices followed during the Peshwa rule.



However, many remains of the historic water channel are currently in a neglected condition, while some sections are on the verge of disappearing. In view of these factors, the proposal highlights the need for a detailed archaeological and technical survey of the entire system to ensure its preservation.



The proposed project includes conservation and reconstruction of the existing underground pipelines, reservoirs, and water storage structures. There are also plans to declare the system a “heritage conservation project” and introduce information boards, educational tours, and heritage tourism activities for citizens and students.



Corporator Suhas Tingre has demanded that guidance from the state archaeology department and historians be sought for the project, along with the provision of a dedicated fund for the restoration work.