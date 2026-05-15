Nashik: Women And Child Welfare Committee Inspects AI-Based Model Anganwadi In Dindori | Sourced

Nashik: During its tour of Dindori Taluka, the Legislative Assembly’s Women and Child Welfare Committee visited and inspected the ‘Adarsh AI Anganwadi Centre’ (Model AI Anganwadi Centre) located at Vanarwadi. During this visit, the Annaprashan (first solid food) ceremony for infants, the admission ceremony for children turning three years old, and a felicitation ceremony for an expectant mother were conducted in the presence of the committee members.

As part of the committee's tour, visits were paid to various government offices and institutions across Dindori Taluka between May 13 and May 15, 2026. This itinerary included the ‘Adarsh AI Anganwadi Centre’ at Vanarwadi. The program was held in the presence of Committee Chairperson MLA Monica Rajale, along with members MLA Dr Manisha Kayande, MLA Manjula Gavit, and MLA Seema Hire.

Upon visiting the Anganwadi centre, the committee members expressed their satisfaction. MLA Monica Rajale remarked, “If such model Anganwadis are established in rural areas, it will become easier to connect children with education, and Anganwadi attendance will increase.”

During the event, Dindori’s Child Development Project Officer, Sanjay Kondhar, provided detailed information regarding the ‘Adarsh Anganwadi’ initiative.

During the tour, Divisional Deputy Commissioner (Women and Child Welfare) Chandrashekhar Pagare, District Women and Child Development Officer Sunil Dusane, District Program Officer Pratap Patil, and Legislative Assembly Deputy Secretary Seema Tambe were present, alongside other officials. The committee also toured the Tribal Girls' Hostel (Petrol) in Dindori Taluka, the Talegaon Primary Health Centre, the Skill Development Centre at Sahyadri Farm (Wadi), the Dindori Panchayat Samiti, the Dindori Police Station, and the 'Adarsh Gram Panchayat' at Avankhed.

This visit has made it evident that the committee is positively inclined towards improving Anganwadis in rural areas.