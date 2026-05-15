Nashik: Controversy Erupts Over Kumbh Mela Logo As Shaiva-Vaishnava Dispute Resurfaces | Sourced

Nashik: A controversy has erupted just hours after the grand unveiling of the logo for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela, with members of the Vaishnava sect objecting to the design. While the logo is said to prominently represent Shaiva traditions, critics argue that symbols associated with the Vaishnava sect have been ignored. Demands have now been made to modify the emblem by incorporating Lord Ram’s bow and arrow, considered an important Vaishnava symbol. Meanwhile, some Shaiva seers have also stated that the logo should have been shown to all thirteen akhadas before being officially approved.



The logo for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela was unveiled on Wednesday in the presence of the Chief Minister, both Deputy Chief Ministers, ministers, and senior officials. The Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority had organised an international-level design competition for the emblem, which saw participation from 3,067 contestants. After evaluation by expert judges, the final design was selected.

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According to the administration, the chosen logo reflects the traditions of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. Officials claim it symbolises spiritual energy through elements such as Lord Shiva’s trident and the Godavari River depicted in the form of a Shivling. However, Mahant Sudhirdas Pujari, trustee of the Shri Kalaram Temple, has objected to the absence of Vaishnava symbols in the emblem. He stated that the traditions and identity of Vaishnava akhadas have not been represented and demanded suitable modifications.



On the other hand, Mahant Shankaranand Saraswati of the Anand Akhada in Trimbakeshwar criticised the logo for lacking symbolic depth. He said the emblem should ideally have depicted nectar flowing from a sacred kalash. He also remarked that the logo should have been presented before all thirteen akhadas prior to approval. At the same time, he added that Vaishnava representatives should have raised their objections during the Mumbai meeting itself rather than after the unveiling.

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With the controversy intensifying soon after the launch of the Kumbh Mela logo, attention is now focused on how the administration will handle the issue. Nashik and Trimbakeshwar together have thirteen akhadas, of which three belong to the Vaishnava sect and ten to the Shaiva sect. The two sects have witnessed disagreements on various issues in the past as well. The administration’s response to this fresh dispute over the logo will now be closely watched.