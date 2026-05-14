Nashik Residents Distressed As Slow Civic Works Turn City Into Maze Of Dug-Up Roads | Sourced

Nashik: Due to various ongoing development projects undertaken by the Nashik Municipal Corporation, the entire city has currently been reduced to a maze of excavated trenches. For works related to roads, water supply, drainage, and other infrastructure, almost all major roads and lanes across the city have been dug up. However, the extremely sluggish pace of these works is causing immense distress and inconvenience to the citizens.

Amidst the scorching summer heat, citizens are plagued by dust, pollution, and severe traffic congestion. Commuters heading to offices, schools, and colleges in the morning, as well as shopkeepers and two-wheeler riders, have been particularly hard hit. The excavation of roads has exacerbated traffic jams to such an extent that, in some areas, it has become difficult to move forward even after being stuck for 40 to 45 minutes. The rising dust levels have led to an increase in respiratory ailments, with young children and elderly citizens being particularly vulnerable and facing deteriorating health conditions.

Read Also Nashik Wildlife Enthusiasts Upset Over Selection Of Honorary Wildlife Wardens

"It has been months since the roads were dug up, yet the work remains incomplete. With dust flying everywhere morning and evening, compounded by the intense heat, our daily commute has become nothing short of a punishment," lamented a local resident, expressing their frustration.

Officials from the Nashik Municipal Corporation have stated that efforts are underway to complete these projects before the onset of the monsoon season. However, the citizens remain sceptical and unconvinced by these assurances. While the development works may appear to be progressing rapidly on the surface, the actual pace and planning or lack thereof, have caused significant chaos and hardship for the city's residents.

Citizens have urged the Municipal Corporation to complete these works as soon as possible, hoping to find at least some measure of relief during the remaining days of the summer season.