Nashik Wildlife Enthusiasts Upset Over Selection Of Honorary Wildlife Wardens |

Nashik: The State Government recently announced the appointments for the posts of 'Honorary Wildlife Wardens' in the district; however, these selections have sparked significant resentment and unrest within the wildlife enthusiast and environmental circles. Outrage is being expressed over the fact that experienced activists who have worked tirelessly on the ground for years and provided direct assistance to the Forest Department have been sidelined in favour of relatively unknown faces. Significantly, even the officials and staff of the Forest Department themselves have been left stunned by these appointments.

A Senior Forest Department official said that, for the position of Honorary Wildlife Warden, the Forest Department had, in accordance with established regulations, forwarded proposals for eligible candidates to its higher authorities.

This list included wildlife enthusiasts who have been working shoulder-to-shoulder with the Forest Department for many years in areas such as wildlife rescue, anti-poaching operations, and public awareness campaigns. However, the officially released list failed to include many of these dedicated individuals. Instead, surprise is being expressed over the fact that the honour of holding this position has been bestowed upon individuals who possess minimal experience in wildlife conservation or who are largely unknown within the field.

The role of an Honorary Wildlife Warden is not merely titular; it serves as a vital bridge between the Forest Department and the community. Often, during critical situations, these wardens provide the Forest Department with essential technical and on-the-ground assistance. However, in light of the recent appointments, a sense of confusion prevails even among the Forest Department's own staff. "Why do the names of those with whom we have toiled day and night for years not appear on this list?" is a question being raised by forest employees.

Meanwhile, fears are being expressed that this decision by the State Government could potentially create obstacles for wildlife conservation efforts in the near future.

Speculation of Political Interference

There is widespread speculation that political interference played a role in the selection of the Honorary Wildlife Wardens. It is being noted that individuals with a deep understanding of forest laws and regulations have been denied a place in the list. There is a strong possibility that certain names were included solely due to the recommendations of local elected representatives.