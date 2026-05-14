Nashik MP Bhaskarrao Bhagare Opposes Sugar Export Ban, Raises Farmers’ Concerns | Facebook

Nashik: The Central Government’s decision to impose an immediate ban on the export of raw, white, and refined sugar until September 2026 could have serious consequences for sugarcane farmers, the sugar industry, and the rural economy, MP Bhaskarrao Bhagare has said.



While the government’s objective may be to control inflation and ensure an adequate domestic sugar supply, Bhagare expressed concern that the burden of the decision would fall largely on sugarcane growers.



India is one of the world’s leading sugar-producing nations, and sugar exports not only earn valuable foreign exchange for the country but also provide financial stability to sugar mills. However, the export ban could lead to excess sugar stock in the domestic market, putting financial pressure on sugar factories. As a result, payments due to sugarcane farmers may get delayed, he warned.

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Bhagare pointed out that sugarcane farmers are already struggling with rising production costs, increasing prices of fertilisers and seeds, electricity expenses, labour costs, and the impact of climate change. In such circumstances, banning sugar exports would further affect farmers’ income and rural livelihoods.



He stated that although controlling sugar prices for consumers is important, it should not come at the cost of farmers’ welfare. Instead, the Centre should explore alternative measures such as boosting ethanol production, ensuring better sugar stock management, and guaranteeing timely payments to farmers under the FRP system.



The MP has urged the Central Government to immediately reconsider the export ban and hold discussions with sugarcane farmers, sugar industry representatives, and other stakeholders before taking a balanced decision.

“A policy that maintains a balance between the interests of consumers and farmers is the need of the hour. Any decision that pushes farmers into financial distress is unacceptable,” Bhagare said.