Nashik: Three Booked For Duping Women With False Promise Of Government Scheme Benefits | Representative Image

Nashik: A fraud case has been registered at Lasalgaon Police Station against three persons for allegedly collecting around ₹2.5 lakh from 64 women by luring them with promises of free tailoring and beauty parlour training, sewing machines, and ₹15,000 cash assistance under the government’s Vishwakarma Scheme through Divyajyot Multipurpose Organisation at Vinchur in Niphad taluka.



Based on a complaint filed by Manisha Pramod Kadlag (35), a resident of Hanuman Nagar, Vinchur, police have booked Sanjay Abhiman Borale (42), Jayshree Sanjay Borale (35), both residents of Soham City, Lasalgaon and originally from Nandgaon Sakhora, along with Vishal Kanhu Garud (33), a resident of Kotamgaon in Niphad taluka.



According to the complaint, the accused formed a self-help group of 30 women from Hanuman Nagar and even arranged tailoring training for some women through a tailor. The women were allegedly assured that they would receive sewing machines and ₹15,000 cheques under the scheme. They were also told that organisation member Vishal Garud would visit the village to collect the required money.



Following this, complainant Manisha Kadlag transferred ₹20,000 to Vishal Garud through the PhonePe app. The complaint further states that 64 women paid amounts ranging from ₹3,500 to ₹10,000 each through online transactions.



The accused allegedly collected nearly ₹2.5 lakh from the women and issued receipts in the organisation’s name. However, despite repeated assurances, no promised benefits or materials were provided, and the women were allegedly given evasive responses.



Investigations have also revealed that women from Niphad, Sinnar, Yeola and other talukas may have similarly been duped. Police have registered a case under Sections 316(2), 318(4), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.