Nashik: CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Massive Funding Push For Simhastha Kumbh Mela To Be Organised On A Grand Scale | Sourced

Nashik: The Simhastha Kumbh Mela at Nashik-Trimbakeshwar is an opportunity for Maharashtra to set an ideal example of public service, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today. He announced a fund of ₹5 crore per Akhada to ensure all facilities for the Akhadas, ₹15 lakh each for smaller institutions, payment of electricity bills of Akhadas through the authority, and compensation or alternative land if Akhada land is acquired for government projects.



The Chief Minister was speaking at the review meeting of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela organised at Sahyadri Guest House. He said the Kumbh Mela would be organised in a grand and spiritual manner under the guidance of saints, mahants and devotees arriving from across the world.



Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Industries Minister Uday Samant and Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale were present at the meeting.



The Chief Minister said the suggestions made by saints and mahants for the successful organisation of the Kumbh Mela were highly valuable. While appreciating the good work already underway, the saints and mahants also suggested measures to accelerate and improve the effectiveness of various works. He said the detailed discussions would certainly help ensure the success of the Kumbh Mela and that extensive planning had already been undertaken.



Chief Minister Fadnavis stated that the preparations for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela are not only for the next year’s event but are being designed keeping in mind the Kumbh Mela to be held after the next 12 years as well. Permanent infrastructure and development works are being created in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar for future use. Since the scale of the Kumbh Mela will continue to expand, long-term planning is being implemented accordingly.



He said Trimbakeshwar Temple is one of the most important Jyotirlingas in India, and the Kumbh Mela is being held in the sacred surroundings of the origin of the Godavari River. A corridor is being developed around the temple premises to provide better facilities for devotees. Restoration work is also underway for kunds, Ramkal Path, temples and caves in Nashik. Efforts are being made to create a spiritually enriching atmosphere across Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

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A comprehensive healthcare plan has also been prepared for the Kumbh Mela to ensure that saints, mahants and devotees do not face any health-related difficulties.



The Chief Minister further stated that consideration would be given to restricting certain areas within lands allotted for Akhadas. Compared to the previous Kumbh Mela, devotees will witness a much cleaner form of the Godavari River this time, for which extensive works are being carried out.



No Compromise on Security for Kumbh : DCM Eknath Shinde

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed confidence that the Simhastha Kumbh Mela would be organised in a magnificent manner and stated that no compromise would be tolerated regarding security arrangements. He also issued directions regarding the safety and convenience of devotees and the demands of Akhadas.



Deputy Chief Minister Shinde said the Akhadas had assured that no inconvenience would be caused to devotees or ordinary citizens during the Kumbh Mela. Welcoming this approach, he said the suggestions made by the Akhadas were highly commendable and that the event would succeed through collective cooperation.



He said the government has received an opportunity to serve, and the entire administration is functioning as one team. With the strong support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state is progressing rapidly. Reconstruction of temples and development of religious places remain the government’s priority.



At present, 377 acres of land have been reserved for the Kumbh Mela. However, the Akhadas have demanded additional land, and the government is positive about the request. He assured that there would be no shortage of funds for the Kumbh Mela and all necessary funds for infrastructure and devotee facilities would be made available immediately.



He further directed all security agencies to work in coordination so that no untoward incident occurs. Modern technology should be used for crowd management and emergency response systems. The government is ensuring that no shortcomings remain in the organisation of the Kumbh Mela, he added.



Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh made a presentation during the meeting. Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Department O. P. Gupta, Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam, senior administrative officials from Nashik, and mahants and saints from 13 Akhadas were present. The mahants of various Akhadas also expressed their views. At the beginning of the meeting, the groundbreaking for the Darshan Path of Trimbakeshwar Temple was performed.



Trimbakeshwar Darshan Path Project

• Total Cost: ₹665 crore

• Dedicated one-way route system for uninterrupted darshan

• Phase I: ₹275 crore; Phase II: ₹390 crore

• “Shiv Darshan Complex” with a capacity of 9,000 devotees, air-conditioned halls and LED screens

• Emergency evacuation capacity within 5 minutes and AI-based crowd management

• Construction in the traditional Maratha architectural style using black stone

• 80% reduction in city traffic congestion and rehabilitation of local vendors