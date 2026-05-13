Nashik: Severe Water Scarcity Hits Rural Areas; 1.66 Lakh Citizens Across 338 Villages And Hamlets Depend On 113 Tankers | Sourced

Nashik: Rising temperatures and rapidly depleting groundwater levels have triggered a severe water crisis in the rural parts of Nashik district, forcing more than 1.66 lakh citizens across 338 villages and hamlets to depend on 113 water tankers for daily drinking water supply.

According to district administration officials, wells and borewells in several rural areas have either dried up completely or reached critically low levels due to the intense summer heat. As a result, drinking water is currently being supplied to 166,838 residents through tanker services.

The situation worsened sharply in May. While proposals related to water scarcity were received from only three villages and hamlets in April, the number has now increased rapidly. At present, 103 villages and 235 hamlets in Nashik district are facing serious water shortages.

The crisis has affected both people and livestock, with many areas struggling to meet basic water needs. Daily life in rural regions has been severely disrupted, impacting agriculture, livestock rearing and household activities. In several villages, women are being forced to walk long distances to fetch water for their families.

Water storage in the district’s 26 dams is also declining rapidly. Officials said high evaporation caused by soaring temperatures has significantly reduced water levels, while some dams have already reached rock-bottom levels and dried up completely. The remaining dams currently hold less than 45 percent of their capacity. Overall, only 33 per cent of the district’s total water storage remains available.

Officials fear the crisis could worsen further in the coming weeks if temperatures continue to rise before the arrival of the monsoon.

To tackle the situation, the district administration has intensified relief measures under its water scarcity mitigation plan. A regular water supply is being maintained through 113 private tankers operating across affected areas.

In some locations where water is still available in wells situated far from villages, the administration has acquired those wells and is transporting water through tanker services. Authorities have also increased the number of tanker trips in several severely affected villages.

The administration has appealed to citizens to use water carefully and avoid wastage. Residents facing water shortages have been asked to contact their respective Gram Panchayat offices or Taluka Health Officers for assistance.