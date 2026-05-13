Nashik: KTHM College Wins 18 Medals At All India Inter-University Rowing Championship | Sourced

Nashik: Athletes from the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj's KTHM College achieved remarkable success at the All India Inter-University Rowing Competition, organised by Panjab University, Chandigarh, and held at Sukhna Lake from May 2 to May 10. By winning a total of 18 medals, comprising 6 Gold, 6 Silver, and 6 Bronze, the athletes played a pivotal role in securing the Overall Championship title for Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Representing the Savitribai Phule Pune University team, these athletes triumphed over teams from 21 renowned universities, including Lovely Professional University, Chandigarh University, Guru Nanak Dev University, Madras University, Kerala University, and Jadavpur University, thereby bringing glory to Pune University at the national level. Athletes Siddharth Khalkar, Bharat Korde, Nilesh Pithe, Suraj Katad, and Safiya Mulani participated in this national-level competition. The team received expert guidance from Dr Meenakshi Gawli, Prof. Namdev Kakad, Prof. Vijay Dhikale, Dr Sunil Dhondge, and Prof. Poonam Mahajan.

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In recognition of this success, the institution's management, directors, administrative and non-teaching staff, students, and sports enthusiasts showered the athletes with wishes.

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Gold Medal Winners: 1) Darshan Gawali – LM1X, 2) Devendra Unhale – M2, 3) Shreyas Bhamre – M2, 4) Sanghamitra Jadhav – LW4X, 5) Jyoti Khandbahale – LW4X, 6) Tejashree Jagdale – LW4X.

Silver Medal Winners: 1) Darshan Gawali – LM1X, 2) Tejas Gadade – M2X, 3) Jyoti Khandbahale – LW4X, 4) Sanghamitra Jadhav – LW4X, 5) Sakshi Ichale – LW4X.

Bronze Medal Winners: 1) Kunal Shete – LM4, 2) Omkar Morade – LM4, 3) Ashish Thapa – LM4, 4) Roshan Chaudhary – LM4, 5) Darshan Gawali – M4X, 6) Sanghamitra Jadhav – LW1X.