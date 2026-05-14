Nashik Gets Major Boost As State Cabinet Approves Three Key Decisions | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Nashik: The Maharashtra State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday approved 14 major decisions related to departments, including Water Resources, Planning, General Administration, OBC Welfare, Marathi Language, Public Works, and Marketing. Among them, three important decisions were specifically related to the Nashik district.



According to the Cabinet decisions, Kusumagraj Pratishthan will now receive an annual grant of ₹10 lakh under the Maharashtra State Literature and Culture Board’s scheme for financial assistance to literary institutions.

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The Cabinet also approved an exemption in stamp duty on land acquisition required for the Nashik Parikrama Marg (Ring Road) project, a move expected to accelerate the development process of the major infrastructure project.



In another significant decision, the Cabinet sanctioned a provision of ₹49.26 crore for the Amboli-Velunje flow diversion scheme project in Nashik district.