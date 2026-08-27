NCSC Issues Notices To Municipal Chief & Police Commissioner In Pimpri-Chinchwad After 5 Workers Die In Nigdi Duct In A Year | File Photos

Pune: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has taken serious note of the deaths of two workers in a Nigdi duct where three workers died last year. The Commission has issued notices to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of the Social Welfare Department, Pune.

The notices were issued under Article 338 of the Constitution. The Commission has directed the three officials to submit a fact-finding and action-taken report within 15 days of receiving the notice. The move comes after two workers died after falling into the duct near Lokmanya Hospital in Pradhikaran late on Aug 26. The deaths have raised fresh questions over safety at the site.

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NCSC warns of further action

The notice was issued by NCSC Director Dr G. Sunil Kumar Babu.

The Commission has asked the officials to submit details of the incident and the action taken so far. The report can be submitted by post, in person or by email.

The notice also warns that failure to respond within 15 days could lead to further action by the Commission.

The NCSC said it can use the powers of a civil court under Article 338 if the officials fail to submit the required response.

The concerned officials could then be summoned to appear before the Commission either personally or through a representative.

Two workers die on Aug 26

The latest incident took place at around 11.45 pm on Aug 26.

Police received information that two people had fallen into a duct near Lokmanya Hospital in Pradhikaran, Nigdi.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation fire brigade reached the spot after being alerted by Nigdi Police.

Fire brigade personnel found two men inside the duct. One was rescued quickly. The second took longer to bring out.

Both men were unconscious when they were rescued.

They were handed over to police and taken to YCM Hospital. Doctors declared both dead.

The deceased were identified as Manoj Baburao Shinde, 26, and Amol Ashok Shinde, 19. Both were from Siddheshwar village in Aundha tehsil of Hingoli district.

Same duct claimed three lives last year

The latest deaths have brought back concerns over the same duct.

On Aug 15, 2025, three workers died after entering the duct.

Police had then suspected that the workers died due to suffocation. A case of culpable homicide was registered at Nigdi Police Station.

With the latest deaths, five workers have now died in the same duct in two separate incidents within about a year.

The repeat deaths have raised questions about safety measures at the site and whether adequate precautions were taken after the 2025 incident.

Police probing who sent workers

Police have not yet established why the two men entered the duct or who had assigned them the work.

Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Bansode of Nigdi Police Station said these questions are part of the investigation.

“We are probing why those individuals had come there and who had assigned them the work,” Bansode said.

Police will question BSNL employees and other people connected with the work.

The duct is associated with BSNL. However, police have not yet established whether the two men were officially assigned BSNL-related work.

The exact cause of their deaths is also yet to be established.

Fire brigade describes rescue operation

A Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation fire department official said the team reached the site with a fire brigade vehicle and crew after receiving the call from Nigdi Police.

The police explained what had happened and the fire brigade immediately started the rescue operation.

The team found both workers inside the duct. One was removed quickly, while rescuers needed more time to bring out the second worker.

Both were unconscious when they were brought out.

The fire brigade later learnt that the two workers had died.

Fresh questions over safety

The NCSC intervention has put the safety of underground ducts and the responsibility of civic and other authorities under renewed scrutiny.

The earlier 2025 deaths had already led to a culpable homicide case and raised concerns over the risks involved in entering closed underground chambers.

The latest incident at the same location has now led to another investigation.

Police are examining the circumstances in which the workers entered the duct, who had sent them there and whether proper safety measures were followed.

The authorities will also have to respond to the NCSC’s notice within 15 days and explain the action taken in connection with the deaths.