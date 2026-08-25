Pune: Proposed Marriage Between Two Women Constables In Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Called Off | AI-generated

Pune: The proposed marriage between two women police constables from the Pimpri-Chinchwad police department has been called off, days before they were scheduled to marry in Alandi.

The two constables had planned to get married on 30th August through Vedic rituals. They had also applied for leave from the police administration for the wedding and attached their invitation card to the application. However, the proposed marriage has now been cancelled. The exact reason for the decision has not been officially disclosed.

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Both joined police force together

The two women met during the police recruitment process. Both had come to Pimpri-Chinchwad with the aim of joining the police force. They cleared the recruitment process and were appointed as police constables. After completing their training, they were initially posted at the police headquarters. They were later posted at the same central police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The two reportedly became close during their time in the police force. They later decided to live together and reportedly planned to spend their lives together. Their proposed marriage became known within the police department after they submitted their leave applications. The applications reportedly included their wedding invitation. The development also led to discussion among police personnel and people in the local community.

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Family opposition reported

There were reports that the family of one of the constables was opposed to the relationship. Family members had also reportedly approached senior police officials over the matter. However, police authorities have not officially confirmed whether family opposition played a role in the cancellation of the wedding. It is also not clear whether the decision was due to personal reasons or any other circumstances.

Earlier reports had said that one of the constables was undergoing medical treatment related to gender reassignment. The development had led to further discussion about the proposed marriage. However, there is no official confirmation that the treatment had any connection with the cancellation of the wedding.

The proposed marriage had also attracted attention because of the legal position on same-sex relationships and marriage in India. Consensual same-sex relationships between adults are not criminalised in India. However, same-sex marriage does not currently have legal recognition.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police administration has not issued an official statement explaining why the wedding was called off. The reason for the cancellation is therefore still unclear. Any conclusion about the cause would be speculative until the constables or the police administration provide further information.