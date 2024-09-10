Nashik: Woman, 19, Gives Birth On Moving Train | Sourced

In an extraordinary event on the Kushinagar Express, a pregnant woman delivered a baby while travelling from Mumbai to Lucknow. The train, speeding towards Bhusawal, became the site of a sudden medical emergency when Rifa Ifarar Ahmed (19), a native of Barej, Uttar Pradesh, went into labour. With no immediate access to a hospital, passengers and railway staff sprang into action, helping her deliver the baby safely on the moving train.

Rifa, who was travelling with her husband, Ifarar Barsani Ahmed (22), began experiencing labour pains after the train left Igatpuri. The next scheduled stop was at Nashik Road, and local doctors and police were prepared to assist there. However, before the train could arrive, Rifa gave birth with the help of fellow women passengers as the train neared Deolali Camp.

Upon arrival at Nashik Road station, the situation was managed by Railway Protection Force Senior Police Inspector Harphool Singh Yadav, Lohamarg Police Station Inspector Sachin Bankar, and a team of railway officials, including Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Dinesh Yadav and medical staff. Local doctor Gunjan Pandey, along with Lakshmi Kandde, a woman who runs the Sulabh toilet, quickly assisted in taking Rifa and her newborn to Bitco Hospital for further care.

The Kushinagar Express was held at the station for about half an hour to ensure the safety and well-being of the mother and child. Dr Chaitali Nikam of Bitco Hospital later confirmed that both Rifa and her baby were healthy.

Read Also Pune Police To Launch Crackdown On Social Media Posts Glorifying Crime With Help Of Citizens

This prompt action by the railway staff, fellow passengers, and local authorities has drawn widespread appreciation, as their quick thinking and collaboration ensured a safe delivery in an otherwise challenging situation.