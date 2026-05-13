Nashik TCS Case: AIMIM Corporator Mateen Patel's House, Office Demolished In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - VIDEO

Nashik TCS Case: AIMIM Corporator Mateen Patel's House, Office Demolished In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

After allegations surfaced that he had helped the alleged mastermind of the Nashik TCS religious conversion case, Nida Khan, AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel faced demolition action by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Wednesday.

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The civic body demolished two houses and an office linked to Patel during an early morning operation carried out under heavy police security. The demolition drive began around 6am and was conducted using JCB machines.

Earlier, the CSMC had issued notices to Patel, giving him 72 hours to submit legal documents related to the properties. However, officials said he failed to submit the required documents within the stipulated time, following which the demolition action was initiated.

Patel had approached the High Court seeking relief, but the court did not grant a stay on the civic action, CSMC officials clarified.

The Nashik Police had booked Patel as a co-accused in the case, alleging that he helped Khan hide at his house in the Naregaon area. According to police, Khan, along with her mother and aunt, had allegedly stayed at the house while absconding.

Meanwhile, AIMIM Maharashtra president and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel, while speaking to the media, raised serious questions over the administrative action.

Jaleel said that when the municipal corporation and police teams arrived to demolish Patel's house and office, the family members welcomed them with flowers and also handed over a copy of the Constitution. He said those flowers were not showered on the officials, but on the "funeral procession of injustice."

The former MP said that if, merely based on allegations, political parties, some organisations, and the media begin declaring a person guilty, then what is the need for courts at all? He questioned the relevance of the judiciary if verdicts are already being pronounced publicly.

Jaleel clearly stated that if allegations against anyone are proven in court, AIMIM too would stand with the administration. However, he said several questions arise regarding the manner in which the current action was carried out.

Jaleel asked the municipal corporation whether Patel alone had illegal constructions in the entire city. He said the notice issued by the municipal corporation nowhere mentioned that the action was being taken because Khan was allegedly given shelter there. According to him, the notice only referred to illegal construction.