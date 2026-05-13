Pune: Redbird Aviation Issues Statement After Training Aircraft Crash-Landing Near Baramati | Sourced

Pune: Fresh questions have been raised over the safety record of Redbird Aviation after another training aircraft of the academy crash-landed near Baramati Airport in the Pune district on Wednesday morning.

In a statement issued after the incident, Redbird Aviation said its Tecnam P2008JC aircraft bearing registration VT-RFY was involved in an incident near Gojubavi village in the vicinity of Baramati Airport during a solo training flight.

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Pilot Safe & No Injuries Reported…

The company said the cadet pilot onboard was safe and no injuries were reported. “The situation is fully under control,” the statement said, adding that necessary action was being taken in coordination with authorities. The academy said a detailed update would be shared after further assessment and investigation.

According to Pune Rural Police, the incident took place around 8.50 am near Gojubavi Village adjacent to the airport area. Preliminary information gathered from eyewitnesses suggested that the aircraft was flying at a low altitude when it developed a technical malfunction.

About The Incident…

Police said that during the emergency landing attempt, a part of the aircraft hit a light pole before the plane crashed onto the ground. Only the trainee pilot was onboard at the time. No serious injuries were reported.

Police personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information, and further inquiry is underway.

Though Wednesday’s incident did not result in casualties, it has once again brought attention to the repeated accidents and emergency landings involving Redbird Aviation over the past few years.