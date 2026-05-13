Pune: Redbird Aviation Training Aircraft Crash-Lands Near Baramati - But It's Not Their First Time | Sourced

Pune: A fresh crash-landing involving a Redbird Aviation training aircraft near Baramati on Wednesday has once again raised questions about the safety record of the flying academy, which has faced multiple accidents and regulatory scrutiny in recent years.

The latest incident took place around 8.50 am near Gojubavi village, close to Baramati Airport in the Pune district. According to Pune Rural Police, the aircraft belonged to Redbird Aviation and was being flown by a trainee pilot at the time of the accident.

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What Happened?

Police said the aircraft was flying at a low altitude when it reportedly developed a technical snag. During the emergency landing attempt, a part of the aircraft hit a light pole before crashing onto the ground in a nearby field.

Fortunately, the trainee pilot escaped with no serious injuries. Police personnel rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and began an inquiry into the incident. Further investigation is underway.

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Redbird Aviation’s Troubled History…

While no casualties were reported in Wednesday’s crash-landing, the incident has once again drawn attention to the repeated accidents linked to Redbird Aviation, one of the country’s major flight training operators.

This is not the first such incident involving the academy near Baramati. In October 2023, two training aircraft of the institute crashed within a span of a few days near the same airport. One aircraft crashed after an engine-related snag and power loss, while another made an emergency landing after reportedly losing power mid-air. Several people suffered injuries in those incidents.

Following the repeated accidents in 2023, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended operations of Redbird Flight Training Academy across all its bases in India. The aviation regulator had then cited gaps in maintenance and operational procedures after five accidents involving the academy’s aircraft within six months.

The DGCA Had Ordered Audits…

The DGCA had ordered a detailed audit of the academy’s maintenance practices and also conducted proficiency checks of flight instructors before allowing operations to resume.

Investigations into earlier accidents had also triggered serious concerns. A preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into one of the Baramati crash cases alleged that important evidence, including SD cards from aircraft wreckage and CCTV hard drives, was removed before investigators arrived at the spot. The allegations intensified scrutiny over the academy’s safety and oversight systems.

Redbird Aviation has since continued to witness multiple incidents involving its training aircraft across the country.

Earlier this year, a training aircraft linked to the academy crash-landed near Baramati shortly after takeoff following a suspected technical problem. In another incident in Vijayapura, a Cessna 172 aircraft of the academy crash-landed due to suspected fuel starvation, leaving both the instructor and trainee seriously injured.

Other Accidents…

In 2025, a Tecnam P-Mentor aircraft operated by the academy crash-landed near an airfield in Madhya Pradesh, injuring the pilot and a student onboard.

The company also came under attention after a fatal air ambulance crash in Jharkhand in February 2026 involving an aircraft operated by Red Bird.

Redbird Aviation operates several flight training bases in India, including Baramati in Maharashtra, Belagavi and Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Seoni in Madhya Pradesh and Lilabari in Assam. It also has operations in Sri Lanka.

The repeated accidents have continued to raise concerns among aviation experts and regulators regarding aircraft maintenance, operational safety and training standards at the academy. Authorities are now expected to closely examine the circumstances behind the latest Baramati crash-landing as part of the ongoing investigation.