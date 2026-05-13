Training Aircraft Crashes In Baramati Village After Mid-Air Technical Snag, Pilot Safe - VIDEO |

Baramati: A two-seater training aircraft crashed in Gojubabi village in Maharashtra’s Baramati on Wednesday morning after reportedly developing a technical malfunction mid-flight.

Videos Show Locals Surrounding The Crashed Aircraft

Visuals from the crash site showed the damaged aircraft lying in an open area in the village as local authorities and emergency teams rushed to the spot. Residents gathered near the site soon after the incident. The aircraft can be seen covered with a cloth, with many individuals trying to catch a glimpse of the machine.

Mid-Air Engine Failure Likely Behind Crash

According to preliminary information, the pilot attempted an emergency landing after the aircraft allegedly suffered engine failure or another technical snag. The aircraft, operated by Red Bird company, crashed during the emergency manoeuvre. Officials confirmed that the pilot survived the crash and is safe. No casualties or injuries on the ground have been reported so far.

The exact cause of the crash will be determined after a detailed technical investigation. Aviation and local police officials have begun inquiries into the incident.