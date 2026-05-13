‘Make WFH Mandatory’: Pune IT Employees Urge Govt After PM Narendra Modi’s Remarks | PTI

Pune: Amid worsening traffic congestion in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, IT employees have once again demanded mandatory work-from-home and hybrid work policies, saying long daily commutes are affecting their health, finances and productivity.

The demand has gained fresh momentum after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged offices and private companies to revive the work-from-home culture to reduce fuel consumption amid rising global fuel prices linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

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Union Demands WFH…

Speaking on the issue, Forum for IT Employees (FITE) leader Pavanjit Mane said the prime minister's remarks should now be converted into official policy directions for companies.

“Due to the severe traffic congestion in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, FITE is demanding a ‘work from home’ option for IT employees. Now, against the backdrop of war and rising fuel prices, the Prime Minister of the country himself has advised IT companies on this matter. However, this should not remain limited to speeches, because unless companies are directed regarding this, they will not implement it. The relevant government departments should send an official letter to the apex bodies of IT companies, issuing an order in this regard,” Mane said.

IT employees, especially those working in Pune’s Hinjawadi IT hub, have repeatedly raised concerns over long travel hours caused by traffic bottlenecks on major roads leading to office zones. Many employees claim they spend several hours daily commuting between home and office, leaving them physically exhausted and mentally stressed.

Pune IT Employees Always Demand WFH During Monsoon…

The situation often worsens during the monsoon season due to waterlogging, road damage and ongoing infrastructure projects such as Metro construction work. Employees say traffic jams frequently lead to delays, vehicle breakdowns and unpredictable travel times. As a result, IT employees in the Pune district often demand work from home during the monsoon.

Apart from traffic issues, employees have also highlighted the growing financial burden of daily travel. Rising fuel prices, cab fares and transportation expenses are reportedly taking a significant portion of salaries, particularly for junior-level employees already dealing with high living costs and stagnant wage growth.

FITE and other employee groups argue that many IT-related tasks can be effectively handled remotely and that hybrid or remote work models would improve both employee well-being and work efficiency.

Modi’s Request To Indians…

The renewed discussion comes after Prime Minister Modi, while speaking about economic measures linked to the global fuel crisis, advised both government and private offices to encourage work from home and virtual meetings wherever possible.

The Prime Minister said such measures would help reduce fuel consumption, lower dependence on imported oil, and protect foreign exchange reserves in the national interest. He also encouraged citizens to use public transport and electric vehicles and avoid non-essential expenses during the ongoing global uncertainty.

However, employee groups say the appeal remains only advisory at present. They are now demanding formal instructions from the government to industry bodies and companies to ensure that flexible work policies are actually implemented rather than left optional.

Employees React…

Neal Joshi, an employee at a Baner-based IT firm, said, “I mostly deal with clients from other countries. Because of time zone differences, I often have to work beyond office hours. Despite this, my office still requires me to come in and mark attendance every day. We have a strict attendance system. PM Modi asking companies to allow work from home is one thing, but it should actually be implemented. Everyone saw during the Covid period that working from home is completely possible, at least for people in the IT sector.”

A senior IT employee from Hinjawadi, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “When it comes to our own company and campus, we would prefer to maintain a hybrid work culture where employees can opt for work from home whenever they want, provided their job profile allows it. However, we are not the decision-makers. Even during hiring, all policies and decisions come from the central office. We do not have any say in the matter.”

‘WFH Is Convenient for Us – That's Why They Don’t Allow It’

Karan Patni, an IT professional working in Kharadi, said, “I have been saying this for a long time that companies in India do not really understand what a good work environment or healthy work-life balance means. Working from home is far more convenient for us, but companies are reluctant to allow it. In my company, even being a minute late results in a half-day deduction. People need to understand that Pune is filled with heavy traffic and poor road conditions. How are employees expected to reach the office on time every single day?”

Anjali Kamble from Hinjawadi said, “I think companies should listen to PM Narendra Modi and allow employees to work from home. For most jobs in the IT sector, remote working is completely feasible, yet companies remain reluctant to adopt it. At the same time, companies believe that full-time work from home affects productivity. So, instead of completely rejecting it, they should move towards a hybrid work structure. If there is willingness from both sides, everything is possible.”