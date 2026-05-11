'Talk To My Manager': Netizens React As PM Modi Urges To Prioritise Work From Home Culture | Canva

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech in Hyderabad has sparked massive discussion online, especially after one particular appeal struck a chord with working professionals and internet users alike. In what many are calling one of his most serious and strategic public addresses in recent times, PM Modi urged citizens and organisations to once again prioritise the work-from-home culture wherever possible.

The statement comes at a time when global uncertainties, rising geopolitical tensions and concerns over fuel supply disruptions are creating pressure on economies worldwide. Unlike the pandemic-era work-from-home push driven by health concerns, this time the Prime Minister framed remote working as an economic and national-interest measure aimed at reducing fuel consumption and dependency on imported petroleum.

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During the speech, PM Modi emphasised the importance of reducing unnecessary travel and adopting more sustainable commuting habits. “We must prioritise work from home, online conferences and virtual meetings again,” he stated, while also encouraging citizens to make greater use of metros, public transport and carpooling wherever possible.

The appeal immediately went viral across social media platforms, with netizens reacting strongly to the suggestion. Many users humorously linked the statement to their desire for permanent remote work setups, while others viewed it as a practical response to growing global instability and economic concerns.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "Bring back WFH culture? Ab batao, who’s going to tell my manager?"

Bring back WFH culture? Ab batao, who’s going to tell my manager? Also, Modi ji is wearing imported glasses while asking us to stop importing stuff is peak comedy 💀 — The Sacred Scroll (@SacredScroll) May 10, 2026

Another user commented, "Sir pls inform to companies to start mandatory wfh. Employees can’t decide it on the basis of social media."

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Another user commented, "PM Narendra Modi has urged people to work from home to save fuel amid rising prices. If employees can deliver full productivity remotely, then what is the need for mandatory WFO and unnecessary daily travel? WFH is practical and efficient."

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"Indian IT companies should seriously consider adopting Work From Home / Hybrid models, as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, to reduce traffic congestion, pollution, fuel consumption, and stress on urban infrastructure," one user commented.