Pune: Car Runs Over Woman Inside Bibwewadi Housing Society, Victim Critically Injured | Sourced

Pune: A woman sustained serious injuries after a car ran over her inside Sadguru Angan Society in the Mahesh Society area of Bibwewadi on Monday, causing panic among residents and raising fresh concerns about safety and careless driving inside residential societies.

Initial reports indicate that a doctor owns the vehicle, but his associate was reportedly driving it at the time of the accident. The injured woman, a local resident, was immediately taken to a private hospital by people present at the spot and is currently receiving treatment.

Residents said the woman had gone to a nearby flour mill and was returning home with grain when the incident took place. As she was walking through the society premises, the car allegedly hit her from the front.

Eyewitnesses claimed the driver first reversed the vehicle from the parking area and then moved it ahead. After pausing for a few moments, the car suddenly accelerated again just as the woman crossed in front of it. The driver allegedly lost control, and the vehicle ran over her before moving forward.

Locals said the car could have rammed directly into a shop opposite the parking area if the woman had not come in its path. Some residents suspect there may have been a technical fault in the vehicle, though the exact reason behind the incident is still unclear.

People nearby immediately rushed to the woman’s rescue. Residents quickly moved the vehicle, pulled her out, and shifted her to the hospital for urgent medical care.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over road safety, negligent driving, and the lack of caution while operating vehicles inside housing societies. Further investigation is underway.