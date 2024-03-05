Nashik: Spate Of Thefts Targets Women, Cash And Jewellery Stolen

File Photo

Nashik: In a series of thefts targeting women passengers, criminals struck in the Thakkar Bazaar and old CBS areas of the city, leaving victims in financial distress. Two cases of theft have been reported, prompting action by the Sarkarwada police.

On February 27 at 12:30 PM, Nanda Chowghule (Resident of Dhruvanagar) fell prey to a thief at Thakkar Bazar station. Exploiting the bustling crowd, the perpetrator made off with a significant amount, robbing Nanda of ₹1 lakh in cash. In another incident on Monday (March 4), Vandana Deore (Resident of Sakri, Dist. Dhule) became a victim of theft in the Old CBS area. Thieves managed to snatch jewellery valued at ₹9,000 from Vandana.

Read Also Court Sentences Culprit To Five Years In Jail For Chain Snatching

The Sarkarwada police have initiated investigations into both cases. As incidents of theft rise, local authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to safeguard their belongings.