Nashik: Separate Law To Regulate Private Coaching Classes Soon, Says Dada Bhuse |

Nashik: The Maharashtra government will soon introduce a separate law to regulate private coaching classes across the state, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse said in Nashik.

Bhuse said coaching classes should serve as a means of providing quality education and guidance to students and should not be allowed to become purely commercial enterprises. He stressed the need to protect students and parents from excessive fees, misleading claims and undue academic pressure.

The proposed legislation aims to bring private coaching centres under a uniform regulatory framework. Registration of coaching centres, fee structures, teacher qualifications, class timings, infrastructure, student safety and advertising practices are among the areas expected to come under regulation.

Mandatory registration proposed

Under the proposed Maharashtra Private Coaching Centres (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2026, private coaching centres will have to obtain mandatory registration. Each branch is expected to require separate registration, while existing coaching centres will also have to comply with the new provisions within the prescribed period.

Restrictions on students below 13

One of the key provisions proposed in the draft legislation is a restriction on admission of children below the age of 13 to private coaching centres. The draft also proposes minimum educational qualifications for teachers working in coaching centres.

Coaching centres will not be permitted to make false or misleading claims regarding students' marks, ranks or chances of success.

Limit on coaching hours

To reduce excessive academic pressure on students, the proposed law seeks to regulate the number of hours coaching classes can operate. The draft reportedly proposes a maximum of five hours of coaching per day.

The move is intended to ensure that students have sufficient time for school education, self-study, recreation and rest.

Action against ‘dummy schools’

The proposed legislation also seeks to curb the practice of ‘dummy schools’ and arrangements between educational institutions and coaching centres.

Private coaching centres would not be permitted to operate within the premises of recognised schools or colleges. Restrictions have also been proposed on teachers working in recognised schools or junior colleges from teaching at private coaching centres.

Fee regulation

Coaching centres will have to issue proper receipts for fees collected from students. The proposed rules seek to prevent unauthorised additional charges and arbitrary fee hikes after commencement of a course.

Provisions have also been proposed for proportionate refund of fees when a student leaves a course midway, subject to prescribed conditions.

Misleading advertisements to face action

The government is also looking to regulate advertisements issued by coaching centres. Claims promising guaranteed success, exaggerated results or misleading representations about students' ranks and achievements could attract action under the proposed law.

Student safety a priority

The proposed framework is also expected to make safety arrangements mandatory at coaching centres. Centres would have to comply with applicable fire-safety and local-authority requirements, while CCTV surveillance and maintenance of relevant records are among the measures proposed for student safety.

Heavy penalties for violations

Strict penalties have been proposed for coaching centres violating the provisions of the law. Depending on the nature and seriousness of the violation, fines could run into several lakh rupees, along with possible suspension or cancellation of registration in serious or repeated cases.

Public suggestions invited

The draft legislation has been released for public consultation, with suggestions and objections invited from students, parents, teachers, coaching-centre operators and other stakeholders. The feedback will be considered before the final legislation is prepared.

The proposed law has attracted attention in Nashik and across Maharashtra as parents and students await stronger regulation of the rapidly expanding coaching industry. The government maintains that the objective is not to obstruct genuine educational institutions, but to ensure transparency, accountability and protection of students' interests.