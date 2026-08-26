Nashik: Tipu Sultan’s Portrait Displayed Again In Deputy Mayor’s Office, Fresh Row Erupts | AI Representative

Nashik: A fresh controversy has erupted in Malegaon after a portrait of Tipu Sultan was once again displayed in the renovated office of Deputy Mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed at the Malegaon Municipal Corporation.

The portrait has reportedly been placed alongside portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr B.R. Ambedkar and other prominent personalities. The development has the potential to trigger a fresh political row in the city, particularly given the controversy surrounding the same portrait earlier this year.

Earlier controversy

A similar controversy had erupted in February 2026 when Tipu Sultan’s portrait was displayed in the Deputy Mayor’s office after Shan-e-Hind took charge. Workers and leaders associated with the BJP and Shiv Sena had objected to the portrait and demanded its removal.

Following the opposition, the portrait was removed from the office. However, Shan-e-Hind had maintained that Tipu Sultan was a historical figure who had sacrificed his life for the country and that displaying his portrait was within her rights. She had also indicated that the portrait could be put up again.

Portrait displayed again after renovation

The issue has now resurfaced after the Deputy Mayor’s office was renovated. The portrait of Tipu Sultan has reportedly been displayed again, this time along with those of several other historical and national figures.

The development has once again drawn political attention, with questions being raised over the display of portraits in the office of a public representative and the protocol governing such displays.

Dada Bhuse signals action

Former minister and Malegaon leader Dada Bhuse has also reportedly taken note of the development. According to reports, Bhuse has indicated that the Tipu Sultan portrait should be removed, raising the possibility of another confrontation over the issue.

Political temperature likely to rise

The issue is particularly sensitive in Malegaon, where political debates over historical personalities and their public representation have often acquired a sharper edge. With the Tipu Sultan portrait being displayed again after the earlier controversy, political parties and social organisations are expected to announce their positions.

The focus is now on whether the Malegaon Municipal Corporation administration will intervene and whether the portrait will remain in the Deputy Mayor’s office or be removed once again.