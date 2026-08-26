Nashik: 16-Year-Old Divya Mahajan Sets World Record In North Channel Swim |

Nashik: Sixteen-year-old Divya Mahajan from Nashik has created history by swimming across the North Channel between Northern Ireland and Scotland in 15 hours and 50 minutes. With this remarkable feat, she has become the youngest swimmer in the world to complete the challenging channel crossing.

The North Channel is considered one of the most difficult legs of the Ocean’s Seven challenge. The approximately 40-km swim from Donaghadee to Portpatrick involves extremely cold water, strong currents, changing tides, powerful winds and the threat of jellyfish. Overcoming all these challenges, Divya completed the demanding sea crossing.

Breaks Jessica Robbins’ Record

The previous record was held by British swimmer Jessica Robbins, who crossed the North Channel in 2023 at the age of 17 years and 163 days. Divya broke the record at just 16, establishing a new world record as the youngest swimmer to complete the crossing.

Sporting Legacy Runs in the Family

Divya’s father, Dr Hitendra Mahajan, is a veteran cyclist who completed the Race Across America in 2015. Inspired by her father and backed by rigorous training, Divya has made a mark in the world of open-water swimming.

Divya is currently studying in Class 11 in Manchester. Her historic achievement has brought immense pride to Nashik and India, marking another remarkable milestone in the country’s sporting history.