Nashik: Fire, Electrical Safety Inspections Ordered Across All Hospitals After Amravati NICU Tragedy | AI

Nashik: Three newborns lost their lives in a massive fire that broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the District Women's Hospital in Amravati during the early hours of August 24. Amidst the statewide concern following this incident, immediate precautionary measures have been initiated in Nashik district. The Nashik District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered fire and electrical safety inspections for all government and private hospitals.

A circular was issued on August 24 by Rohitkumar Rajput, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nashik District Disaster Management Authority and Resident District Collector. This directive applies to all government and private hospitals in the district. Critical care units, specifically ICU, NICU, PICU, and CCU, have been designated as high-risk zones due to factors such as high oxygen concentration, extensive electrical equipment, and the limited mobility of patients.

Key Instructions in the Circular:

- Mandatory inspections must be conducted for ICU, NICU, PICU, and CCU departments if fire and electrical safety checks have not been performed in the last six months.

- Comprehensive safety inspections regarding fire, electrical systems, and elevators must be carried out for the entire hospital building.

- Special attention must be paid to high-risk areas such as main distribution panels, wiring, transformers, generators, and oxygen plants.

- Any defects identified during inspections must be rectified within a stipulated timeframe, and a report must be submitted.

- It must be ensured that fire extinguishers, smoke detection systems, and fire alarm systems are fully functional.

- Emergency exit routes must be kept completely unobstructed and clearly marked. - Hospitals are required to possess a valid Fire No-Objection Certificate (Fire NOC).

- Regular mock drills must be conducted, with specific training provided on the safe evacuation of newborns and critically ill patients.

This circular has been issued to the Divisional Commissioner, Nashik Municipal Corporation, District Collector, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Registrar of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), and local fire officials.

Local Marathi media reports have mentioned that approximately 195 hospitals in Nashik lack proper or up-to-date fire safety inspections; however, this specific figure is not cited in the official circular. The circular is primarily a preventive measure following the tragedy in Amravati.

Incidents of hospital fires caused by electrical faults, issues with oxygen systems, and inadequate preparedness have occurred in Maharashtra previously. National and state guidelines mandate periodic fire and electrical inspections, valid NOCs, and special protocols for Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

All hospitals in the Nashik district are now expected to take immediate action regarding safety inspections, the rectification of faults, and the conduct of mock drills.