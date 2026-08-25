Nashik: ‘Cultural Kumbh’ To Bring Devotional Traditions From Across India Together Ahead Of Maha Simhastha |

Nashik: Ahead of the Maha Simhastha, Nashik is set to experience a unique ‘Cultural Kumbh’ celebrating devotion, music and India’s rich saint traditions. The three-day ‘Simhastha Mahakumbh Bhakti Sangam’ will bring together devotional traditions from different parts of the country, including Maharashtra’s Kirtan tradition, Punjab’s Gurbani Shabad Kirtan and Manipur’s distinctive Nat Sankirtana. The festival will be held at Thakkar Dome from August 28 to 30, bringing diverse regions, traditions and art forms together on a single platform.



Organised by the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority, the festival goes beyond simply bringing artists together. Its primary objective is to create a cultural confluence of the diverse devotional traditions that lie at the heart of the Kumbh. By bringing different traditions of devotion, bhajans and kirtans onto one platform, the festival will highlight their diversity as well as the common thread of devotion that connects them.



A journey of devotion from Maharashtra to Manipur

The festival will begin on the first day with a Kirtan performance by P.P. Amritashram Swami Maharaj, followed by Rahul Deshpande’s Abhangwari presentation. On the second day, Dr Charudatta Govindswami Afale will present a Kirtan, followed by a bhajan performance by Maithili Thakur.



The scope of the ‘Bhakti Sangam’, however, extends far beyond Maharashtra. On the third day, Bhai Maninder Singh Ji Hazuri Ragi of Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, will present the traditional Gurbani Shabad Kirtan. This will be followed by a traditional presentation of Nat Sankirtana Mahajagya from Manipur.

Maharashtra’s Kirtan and Abhangwari, Punjab’s Gurbani Shabad Kirtan and Manipur’s Nat Sankirtana may differ in style, language and presentation, but they are united by the common spirit of devotion. Experiencing these diverse traditions on a single stage will be the defining feature of the ‘Simhastha Mahakumbh Bhakti Sangam’.



‘Sangam’ of traditions, not just rivers

The concept of ‘Sangam’ in the festival is not limited to the confluence of rivers. It represents an effort to bring together diverse saint traditions, devotional practices, artists, regions and audiences in a cultural confluence.



Against the backdrop of the Maha Simhastha, the initiative aims to allow devotees arriving in Nashik from different parts of the country to experience the diversity of India’s devotional traditions. The festival is therefore expected to go beyond being a cultural programme and offer a glimpse into the broader cultural experience of the Simhastha.



Discussions alongside devotional performances

The ‘Simhastha Mahakumbh Bhakti Sangam’ will feature not only devotional music and artistic performances but also discussions on India’s saint traditions through a ‘Bhakti Sammelan’ on August 29. The two sessions will focus on the Maha Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Indian saints and social harmony, as well as the participation and coordination of saint traditions from a national perspective.



Beginning of cultural preparations for Maha Simhastha

As part of preparations for Maha Simhastha 2027, attention is being given not only to roads, transportation, water supply, sanitation, security and facilities for devotees, but also to taking Nashik’s spiritual and cultural identity to audiences across the country.



The festival, to be held at Thakkar Dome, Nashik, from August 28 to 30, is set to offer an experience where diverse traditions retain their distinct identities while coming together in the spirit of devotion and cultural unity.