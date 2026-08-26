Nashik: Man Dies In Accident On Pothole-Ridden Ambad Link Road |WATCH VIDEO

Nashik: Man Dies In Accident On Pothole-Ridden Ambad Link Road |

Nashik: A man died after a motorcycle skidded on the pothole-ridden Ambad Link Road during the festive season. The accident occurred near Meena Traders at Chunchale Phata when the motorcycle skidded while attempting to overtake a truck.

Sunil Dadaji Borse (54), a resident of Ashoknagar, Satpur, who was riding pillion, sustained severe injuries in the accident. He was rushed to the District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead after treatment. The rider, Shreshwarkardu Jagtap (40), a resident of Shramiknagar, Satpur, sustained minor injuries and is undergoing treatment.

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According to the police, Jagtap was taking Borse somewhere. While attempting to overtake a truck (MH14-E-97) at Chunchale Phata, the motorcycle skidded, leading to the accident.

Extensive excavation work was carried out on Ambad Link Road for drainage purposes. However, due to a lack of proper restoration, potholes, mud and soil have accumulated at various spots. The risk of accidents is rising, and concerns over road safety and maintenance have once again come to the fore.

The situation continues to remain a persistent issue.