Nashik: Security Drill Held At Kalaram Temple Ahead Of Ayodhya Ceremony |

In a security drill aimed at preparing for any untoward incidents ahead of consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya, Nashik's Kalaram temple witnessed a mock scenario involving dummy infiltration of armed militants on Saturday.

The drill, conducted on the backdrop of the increased political significance of the temple, saw the participation of various government agencies and leaders, creating a brief moment of panic in the city.

The incident unfolded when information circulated that five to six armed militants had infiltrated Sri Kalaram temple, firing indiscriminately at devotees and taking them hostage. Swiftly responding to the emergency, a coordinated effort by the police team, bomb detection and disposal squad, artillery team, police task force, riot control team, and crime investigation personnel descended upon the Kalaram temple area.

Mock exercise aimed to evaluate readiness

A tense confrontation ensued between the police and the simulated militants, resulting in the elimination of two fictitious infiltrators, while the remaining four were apprehended. The security forces seized dangerous weapons and explosives during the exercise, emphasizing the gravity of the situation in a real-time scenario.

The mock drill, conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, involved the active participation of police officers, including Assistant Commissioner of Police Nitin Jadhav, Senior Police Inspector Sohan Machare, Inspector Praveen Chavan, and Inspector Subhash Dhavale. A total of 115 personnel, along with the Police Rapid Action Team, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, Riot Control Squad, fire brigade, ambulance, and traffic wing, collaborated to ensure a comprehensive and effective response.

As the news of the simulated infiltration spread, the city initially went into a state of panic. However, relief washed over the residents upon learning that the entire incident was part of a security drill. The mock exercise aimed to evaluate the readiness and coordination of the security apparatus in the face of potential security threats during the upcoming Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.