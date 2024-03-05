Nashik: Promotion lobbying heats up in Municipal Corporation's Public Works Department

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) | File Image

Nashik: Following the court's decision to lift the moratorium on promotions in the Municipal Corporation's Public Works Department, signs of a bustling horse trade are emerging. Two Deputy Engineers, who have been serving in the same department for several years, are now vying for promotion to the post of Executive Engineer. Notably, they are adamant about being promoted within the same department and are against relocation to another office. The prospect of promotions in the construction department once again becoming a contentious issue cannot be ruled out.

The previous promotion saga during the tenure of Deputy Commissioner of Administration, Manoj Ghode-Patil, drew considerable attention, prompting a government inquiry. However, nothing substantial came out of the investigation. Controversy surrounded the alleged preferential promotion practices and financial irregularities, leading to legal challenges. The court had imposed a stay on promotions in the construction department, and subsequently, promotions in other municipal corporation departments were conducted.

Read Also Nashik: Employees Celebrate Third Instalment Of 7th Pay Commission

Recently, the court lifted the stay on promotions in the Public Works department, paving the way for two sub-engineers to be promoted to the position of executive engineer. However, the condition set by both engineers to remain in their current department has raised concerns. The municipal administration's role in determining promotions, including the selection of individuals and departments, is now under scrutiny. As the process unfolds, attention is focused on where the promotions will take place and which section will be assigned to the promoted engineers.