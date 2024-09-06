Nashik: Police Direct Civic Body, Mahavitaran to Fix Potholes, Hanging Wires on Ganesh Visarjan Route |

The City Police have instructed the Municipal Corporation and Mahavitaran Company to take immediate measures to remove potholes, hanging power lines, and other obstacles on the Ganesh Visarjan procession route between Wakdi Barav and Panchvati Karanja in Nashik city.

A peace committee meeting was held at Bhadrakali Police Station under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kiran Kumar Chavan. Officers from Bhadrakali, Panchavati, Sarkarwada, and Mumbai Naka police stations, along with Nashik Mahanagar Ganeshotsav Corporation head Sameer Shetye, former mayor Vinayak Pande, former corporator Rajendra Bagul, Laxman Dhotre, Ankush Pawar, and others were present at the meeting. During the session, Ganesh Mandals presented various problems they face during the festival celebrations. The police expressed their willingness to seriously consider these issues.

Potholes and hanging wires in route

After the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Chavan, along with other police officers and Ganeshotsav mandal officials, inspected the immersion procession route from Wakdi Barav to Panchvati Karanja. Officials from the Municipal Corporation and Mahavitaran were also present.

Where potholes or hanging power lines were observed, the matter was brought to the attention of the relevant authorities. The police instructed the Municipal Corporation and the power company to ensure there are no hindrances during the immersion procession.

Deputy Commissioner Chavan also emphasized the need to celebrate the upcoming Ganeshotsav by following the rules laid down by the government. He appealed to Ganesh Mandals to cooperate in ensuring that the festival is conducted peacefully and smoothly.

FDA Issues Guidelines for Safe Food Practices During Ganesh Festival

During the Ganesh festival and other upcoming celebrations, sweets, khawa, mava, namkeen, and other food items are in high demand. Many Ganesha Mandals organise Mahaprasad, which includes milk, milk products, edible oil, and sweets. To prevent the possibility of food adulteration and low-quality products being sold, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has launched a special drive to inspect food establishments and take samples for analysis. The goal is to ensure the provision of safe, reliable, and wholesome food for consumers and devotees, informed FDA Nashik, Joint Director US Lohakare.

The FDA has issued guidelines to food professionals, sweet shops and Ganesh Mandals to ensure the safety and quality of food provided to devotees. These guidelines are intended to ensure that the food consumed during the festival is safe, and the administration will continue monitoring to protect public health.

Ganesh Mandals preparing Mahaprasad must adhere to several important guidelines to ensure safety and hygiene. Firstly, Mahaprasad can only be distributed after obtaining the necessary license or registration. It must be prepared in a clean and healthy environment, avoiding open spaces or roads for food preparation. Ganesh Mandals should maintain purchase bills for all raw food items used in the preparation process. To maintain food quality, Mahaprasad should be prepared fresh and distributed promptly. Items that pose a risk of food poisoning, particularly milk and milk products, should be avoided. Additionally, potable water must be used for food preparation, and it should be stored hygienically.

For sweetsellers, it is crucial to display a "use-by date" on trays for consumer safety. Raw food items like milk, ghee, edible oil, and chanapatti must be purchased from licensed or registered traders, with records of purchases maintained. Potable water is essential for preparing food, and storage spaces must be clean and safe. Workers should undergo regular medical check-ups to ensure they are free from skin and infectious diseases. Only food-grade colouring should be used, adhering to permissible limits. Following these guidelines will help prevent health risks and ensure a safe celebration.