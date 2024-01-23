Nashik Police Continue Search For 63 Missing Minors In 2023 | Freepik

In 2023, Nashik witnessed 249 cases of missing minor girls and 58 cases of missing boys, leading to legal intervention and an ongoing search by the city police. Cases of kidnapping were registered, prompting efforts to locate the missing individuals. Throughout the year, the city police successfully located and reunited 149 girls and 50 boys with their families. However, the search continues for 63 individuals, comprising 55 girls and eight boys.

Investigations have revealed various reasons for minors leaving home, including love affairs, familial conflicts, fear of parents, and temporary circumstances. The Anti-Human Trafficking Squad, Nirbhaya, Damini Squad, and local police actively participate in searching for missing children, extending efforts beyond the city and district, if necessary, to other states and countries. Technical evidence and information from news reports serve as the basis for ongoing efforts.

In 2022, Nashik reported a total of 307 such cases involving minor boys and girls. Police investigations successfully traced 199 children in these cases. Some children leave home due to anger, pursuit of education, parental fear, or other factors. Parents, concerned for their children's safety, report such incidents to the police, initiating the search process.

The investigation also highlighted a lack of communication between parents and children, emphasising the need for a more friendly relationship. Instances of minors trusting outsiders or being influenced by social media underscore the importance of monitoring children's behaviour, friendships, and online activities.

Parents and guardians are urged to establish open lines of communication with their children to mitigate the risks associated with such disappearances. The police continue to collaborate with various teams to ensure the safe return of the missing children.

| Year | Missing Boys | Found Boys | Missing Girls | Found Girls |

| 2023 | 58 | 50 | 249 | 194 |

| 2022 | 57 | 56 | 265 | 253 |