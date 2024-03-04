 Nashik: 'Panchavati- Ayodhya Astha Express' To Depart On March 6 For Senior Citizens
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: 'Panchavati- Ayodhya Astha Express' To Depart On March 6 For Senior Citizens

Nashik: 'Panchavati- Ayodhya Astha Express' To Depart On March 6 For Senior Citizens

The first batch of the 'Prabhu Ramchandra Karmabhumi te Janmabhoomi Pravas' initiative will carry approximately 1400 senior citizens. The 'Panchavati Ayodhya Astha Express' comprises 22 coaches and will embark on the journey from Prabhu Ramchandra Karmabhoomi, which is Panchvati, to his Janmabhoomi, that is Ayodhya.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Ram Mandir | X

Nashik: 'Panchvati-Ayodhya Astha Express,' the special train arranged for senior citizens, is set to depart from Manmad railway station on March 6 at 8:30 PM. It is an initiative by Chhagan Bhujbal, State Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, along with former MLA Pankaj Bhujbal, for senior citizens of Yeola and Nandgaon assembly constituencies. The initiative, titled 'Prabhu Ramchandra Karmabhumi te Janmabhoomi Pravas,' will facilitate the darshan of Lord Ramlalla in Ayodhya.

Read Also
Nashik: Buddhist Bhikkhu Vipassana Center Inaugurated In Mukti Bhoomi
article-image

The first batch of the 'Prabhu Ramchandra Karmabhumi te Janmabhoomi Pravas' initiative will carry approximately 1400 senior citizens. The 'Panchavati Ayodhya Astha Express' comprises 22 coaches and will embark on the journey from Prabhu Ramchandra Karmabhoomi, which is Panchvati, to his Janmabhoomi, that is Ayodhya. The train is scheduled to depart from Manmad station on March 6 at 8:10 PM and arrive in Ayodhya the next day at 9:30 PM. The return journey from Ayodhya to Manmad is slated for March 8 at 4:40 PM, reaching Manmad on March 9 at 8 PM.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Disabled Citizens Stage Protest In Front Of Social Welfare Commissionerate - Here's Why

Pune: Disabled Citizens Stage Protest In Front Of Social Welfare Commissionerate - Here's Why

PM Modi Likely To Lay Foundation Stone For Pune Metro's Pimpri-Chinchwad To Nigdi Stretch On March 6

PM Modi Likely To Lay Foundation Stone For Pune Metro's Pimpri-Chinchwad To Nigdi Stretch On March 6

Nashik: Employees Celebrate Third Instalment Of 7th Pay Commission

Nashik: Employees Celebrate Third Instalment Of 7th Pay Commission

Nashik: 'Panchavati- Ayodhya Astha Express' To Depart On March 6 For Senior Citizens

Nashik: 'Panchavati- Ayodhya Astha Express' To Depart On March 6 For Senior Citizens

Pune: Wounded Kite Takes Flight After Two Months Of Care In Warje - Check Photos

Pune: Wounded Kite Takes Flight After Two Months Of Care In Warje - Check Photos