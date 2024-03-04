Nashik: 'Panchavati- Ayodhya Astha Express' To Depart On March 6 For Senior Citizens

Ram Mandir | X

Nashik: 'Panchvati-Ayodhya Astha Express,' the special train arranged for senior citizens, is set to depart from Manmad railway station on March 6 at 8:30 PM. It is an initiative by Chhagan Bhujbal, State Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, along with former MLA Pankaj Bhujbal, for senior citizens of Yeola and Nandgaon assembly constituencies. The initiative, titled 'Prabhu Ramchandra Karmabhumi te Janmabhoomi Pravas,' will facilitate the darshan of Lord Ramlalla in Ayodhya.

The first batch of the 'Prabhu Ramchandra Karmabhumi te Janmabhoomi Pravas' initiative will carry approximately 1400 senior citizens. The 'Panchavati Ayodhya Astha Express' comprises 22 coaches and will embark on the journey from Prabhu Ramchandra Karmabhoomi, which is Panchvati, to his Janmabhoomi, that is Ayodhya. The train is scheduled to depart from Manmad station on March 6 at 8:10 PM and arrive in Ayodhya the next day at 9:30 PM. The return journey from Ayodhya to Manmad is slated for March 8 at 4:40 PM, reaching Manmad on March 9 at 8 PM.