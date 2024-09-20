Nashik News: Engineering Student Kills Self; NMC's ₹14 Crore Rent Collection Halted And More | Representational Image

A tragic incident has occurred in Nashik, where an engineering student took her own life in the college hostel. The student, identified as Asmita Sanjay Patil (18), was found dead in her third-floor hostel room. The reason behind the suicide remains unclear, and the incident has caused shock and concern in the local community.

Upon receiving the information, Adgaon police immediately rushed to the scene, took possession of the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. Asmita was in her second year of engineering studies. The police have initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding her death.

NMC's ₹14 crore rent collection halted

The Nashik Municipal Corporation's efforts to collect rent from property owners based on recalculated rates have come to a standstill. A court decision had allowed the municipality to collect rent according to the recalculated rates, but a state government circular now limits rent hikes to no more than 7% of the owners' income. This has led many owners to refuse to pay rent as per the recalculated rates, halting the recovery of ₹14 crores.

There are 62 shopping centres across six divisions of the Municipal Corporation, which generate an annual rent income of approximately ₹52 crores. When former Commissioner Tukaram Munde was in office, it was decided that rent would be calculated according to the ready reckoner (property value index). However, property owners contested this in court and continued paying only the basic rent, leaving ₹14 crores in arrears. While the court ruled in favour of the Municipal Corporation, the state government later issued a circular limiting rent increases, prompting property owners to again refuse to pay the recalculated rent.

The tax collection department has sent a letter to the revenue department seeking clarity on how to proceed, but a decision has been delayed, allegedly due to political pressure. Meanwhile, the BJP MLAs in Nashik are reportedly opposing the recalculated rates, fearing backlash from constituents. This has contributed to the revenue department's reluctance to take a decisive stance, further delaying the collection of rent arrears.

Biker Killed in Accidents on Flyover



A tragic accident claimed the life of a biker on the Mumbai-Agra Highway flyover. The rider was struck by an unidentified vehicle, leading to fatal injuries. An accident case has been registered.

According to police reports, the victim, Sanket Baban Gadekar (27, Res. Nimon, Tal. Sangamner, Dist. Ahmednagar), was traveling on a two-wheeler (MH 17 BJ 0925) in the early hours of March 28. While riding from Dwarka towards Pathardi Phata, he was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the flyover near Splendor Hall. Sanket sustained severe injuries and had been under treatment for the past six months. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Monday (16th) at Sopan Hospital.

Based on a complaint filed by Bhaurao Gadekar, an accident case has been registered at Ambad Police Station, with further investigation being conducted by Jamadar Sheikh.