Nashik News: Dengue Cases Surge in City, Apply Soon for ZP's Super 50's 110 Seats for JEE, NEET Coaching and More |

Even after the central team's inspection, dengue cases continue to rise in Nashik. In the first week of July, 308 suspected cases of dengue were reported, of which 96 were confirmed. Consequently, the municipal health department has initiated a door-to-door inspection campaign to combat dengue. Show cause notices have been issued to the Tribal Development Commissionerate and Government Girls' ITI after dengue larvae were found in their premises. Since January, 365 dengue cases have been detected in the city.

The rising dengue cases, typically occurring in September-October, has alarmed Nashik's residents as it has emerged during the monsoon this year. Dengue, which was under control in May, saw a surge in June, with one death reported. While there were 39 cases in May, Nashik entered the danger zone with 161 cases in June. Dr. Sarita Sapkal's team from the Maharashtra and Goa Divisional Health Directorate visited homes in Untwadi, Sambhaji Chowk in CIDCO, providing guidelines for dengue control. However, the number of dengue patients has continued to rise.

Read Also Pune: Zika Tally of District Rises to 12 as Pregnant Woman Tests Positive in Yerwada

Dengue Status in July:

- Suspected Patients: 308

- Positive Patients: 96

Division-wise Breakdown:

- CIDCO: 38

- Nashik Road: 21

- Nashik East: 15

- Nashik West: 10

- Panchavati: 10

- Satpur: 02

Public Awareness Campaign

The central team recommended increasing public participation for dengue control. The municipality has started implementing this by spreading awareness with the cooperation of schools, colleges, government, semi-government organisations, and voluntary organisations. Religious and prayer places in the city are also supporting this awareness campaign. As part of the initiative, Shahr-e-Khatib Hafiz Hisamoddin and Head of the Malaria Department Dr Nitin Rawate have appealed for spreading awareness about dengue through mosques.

Check Super 50 test dates here

The Zilla Parishad's Super 50 initiative, which was successfully implemented last year, is set to continue this year. The deadline for students to submit their online admission applications has been extended to July 15, 2024, with the selection test scheduled for July 21, 2024. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal has urged students from rural areas to participate actively.

For the academic years 2024-25 and 2025-26, a total of 110 students (55 for JEE and 55 for NEET) will be selected based on the program criteria. Originally, the application deadline was July 7, with the exam set for July 14, 2024. However, due to the high interest from students, the deadline was extended to ensure all eligible students in the district have the opportunity to apply.

The revised schedule includes the submission of online applications by July 15, 2024, and the examination on July 21, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM. Selected students will receive free residential training. Applicants must submit their forms through an online Google form, the link for which has been widely distributed by all Group Education Officers and Extension Officers (Education). Students unable to fill out the online application should visit the Taluka Group Education Officer's office for assistance.

Police Arrest suspect violating externtion order

During a deportation action, the police arrested an externed criminal, who was walking around the city with a koyta or machete. An iron koyta was also seized from the suspect's possession, and a case has been registered at Indiranagar police station.

The accused, identified as Salim alias Baba Yusuf Shaikh (Gulshannagar, Wadalagaon), had been externded due to his criminal activities. Salim Sheikh had been externed from the city and district for two years. However, the police received information that he was still in the city.

On Sunday afternoon (7th), while the police were tracking him, they found him in Wadalagaon. A koyta was discovered on him during a body search, and a complaint was filed by Amaldar Saurabh Mali. Constable Parankar is conducting further investigation.