 Pune: Zika Tally of District Rises to 12 as Pregnant Woman Tests Positive in Yerwada
Previously, the city had reported 11 cases, predominantly from areas like Mundhwa, Erandwane, Kothrud, and Ambedgaon. Zika virus was first reported in India from Gujarat in 2016, and since then, several states including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Karnataka have reported cases.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
Pune: Zika Tally of District Rises to 12 as Pregnant Woman Tests Positive in Yerwada | Photo: Representative Image

As of Monday, the cumulative tally of Zika cases in Pune district has increased to 12, with one new case reported. The latest case involves a 31-year-old pregnant woman from Yerwada.

Previously, the city had reported 11 cases, predominantly from areas like Mundhwa, Erandwane, Kothrud, and Ambedgaon. Zika virus was first reported in India from Gujarat in 2016, and since then, several states including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Karnataka have reported cases.

On Saturday, three new cases of Zika infection, all involving pregnant women, were reported. Initially confined to Erandwane, Mundhwa, and Dahanukar Colony, the virus is now spreading in Pune city and its rural areas.

Over the weekend, a new case was registered from Ambegaon in Pune rural area. Additionally, the latest two cases involve one from Kharadi rural and another from Karvenagar.

