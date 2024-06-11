Nashik: 7 Students Clear Exams Through Zila Parishad's 'Super 50' Initiative | Representative Image

An innovative initiative called "Super 50" was launched in 2022 by the Nashik Zila Parishad, aiming to provide residential training for JEE, CET, and JEE Advanced exams to 50 students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. This initiative, conducted during the academic years 2022 to 2024, has yielded impressive results.

Out of the 50 students who underwent the residential course, 22 cleared the JEE Mains examination. Subsequently, the JEE Advanced exam, held on May 26, saw 7 students from this group clearing it, including 5 girls and 2 boys. District Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse congratulated the students via video call, and Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal personally met and guided them.

These students, hailing from rural areas of Nashik district, have overcome significant challenges, including harsh home conditions and a lack of proper guidance about higher education. Some of their parents are wage laborers or farmers. Despite these obstacles, the students have achieved remarkable success through the Super 50 initiative, and now their dreams of attending IIT are within reach.

Successful students' list

- Ashwini Subhash Borse (AIR 968)

- Dimple Ashok Bagul (AIR 1010)

- Harshada Sanjay Watne (AIR 2263)

- Akanksha Vinod Shay (AIR 2993)

- Mangesh Krishna Impal (AIR 3042)

- Sagar Manohar Jadhav (AIR 3047)

- Vrishali Janardhan Waghmare (AIR 6189)