 Nashik: Man Posing As Bajaj Finance Employee Defrauds 42 Victims Of ₹33 Lakh
Nashik: Man Posing As Bajaj Finance Employee Defrauds 42 Victims Of ₹33 Lakh

Nashik: Man Posing As Bajaj Finance Employee Defrauds 42 Victims Of ₹33 Lakh

Authorities suspect that the scale of the fraud may extend beyond the currently identified 42 victims

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

A complaint has been lodged at Gangapur police station in Nashik, revealing a scam where an imposter, posing as a Bajaj Finance employee, defrauded 42 victims out of a total sum of ₹33 lakh. The suspect, identified as Kamalema Mansub Khatkale, is now wanted by the authorities.

According to police sources, the fraudster, operating under the alias Kamlesh Khatkale, exploited the financial troubles of individuals, offering assistance in settling their credit card dues. Many citizens, grappling with financial challenges, found themselves in situations where they couldn't fulfil their credit card obligations. Capitalising on this vulnerability, the imposter promised to help close their credit cards.

Khatkale adopted a deceptive approach, convincing victims that he was an employee of Bajaj Finance. Falling for his scheme, people entrusted him with their credit cards, believing he would facilitate the settlement of their outstanding dues. In reality, he exploited their trust for personal gain.

The suspect went further by adding his mobile number to the victims' cards. To maintain the ruse, he assured individuals that their cards were blocked due to the payment process. Unbeknownst to them, their cards remained active, allowing the fraudster to make unauthorised transactions and manipulate funds.

Ritesh Rajpal, realising the deception, took the matter to the police and filed a complaint against Khatkale. As of now, he remains at large, with police efforts underway to locate and apprehend him. Authorities suspect that the scale of the fraud may extend beyond the currently identified 42 victims, and a comprehensive investigation will unfold upon the suspect's arrest.

