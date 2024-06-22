Nashik: Man Accused Of Tourist Trip Scam, Police Probe Underway |

A fraud case involving a tourist trip has surfaced, where a man allegedly collected money from customers but failed to remit it to the tour company. The suspect, identified as Nilesh Gopal Mukherjee residing at Sai Darshan Apartment, Kamalapark Mahimroad, Palghar, has been implicated in the scheme.

Savita Prakash Mukherjee, residing in Sadgurunagar, Govindnagar, filed the complaint. She owns a picnic company named Club Vacation Holiday, operating from an office in the Govindnagar area, which regularly organises tours. The suspect, a relative of Savita Mukherjee, had entered into an agreement with the company, presenting himself as authorised to attract customers.

Under this agreement, Nilesh Mukherjee allegedly collected money from numerous customers between 2018 and January 2024 under the guise of organising trips but failed to transfer the funds to the company. When the trips were not arranged despite payments, customers contacted the company, uncovering the fraud and prompting police involvement. Further investigation is underway by the police.