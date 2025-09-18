Nashik: IMA Strikes Against ‘Illegal’ Registration Of Homoeopathic Doctors

The one-day strike organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday drew an overwhelming response across Nashik. | Justdial

The one-day strike organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday drew an overwhelming response across Nashik. The protest was held against the government’s decision to register homoeopathic doctors with the Maharashtra Medical Council.

IMA state vice president Dr Mangesh Thete and Nashik branch president Dr Nilesh Nikam said the move was “impractical and illegal”. They pointed out that the Department of Medical Education and Drugs issued a circular on September 5, directing the registration of homoeopathic doctors who completed the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) in a separate register of the Maharashtra Medical Council.

According to IMA, the decision contradicts a July 11, 2024, circular, as these doctors are already registered with the Maharashtra Homoeopathic Council. Moreover, the matter is still pending before the Bombay High Court. “Taking such a step while the case is sub judice is against all legal norms,” Dr Thete said.

Doctors across Maharashtra stayed away from work in solidarity with the strike. The IMA warned that if the decision is not withdrawn immediately, the agitation will be intensified. “We are ready to adopt democratic methods like a massive march and indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan next week,” said Dr Nikam.