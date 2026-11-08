Nashik: High Court Questions NMC Over Godavari Pollution, Seeks Action Against Erring Officials | AI

Nashik: The Bombay High Court has expressed strong displeasure over the alleged failure of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) and other authorities to effectively control pollution in the Godavari River. The court questioned whether polluted water flowing from the Nandini River into the Godavari would miraculously become clean upon merging with the main river.

Expressing serious concern over the lack of effective implementation of its directions over the past 12 years, the court sought a clear response from the Chief Secretary regarding action against officials responsible for failing to prevent pollution.

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Chromium Contamination Raises Serious Concerns

During the hearing of a contempt petition concerning Godavari pollution, a water testing report submitted before the court revealed alarming levels of contamination. Chromium levels of 50.3 mg per litre were reportedly detected in polluted water in Nashik.

The court expressed grave concern over the presence of the hazardous substance. Photographs depicting the adverse effects of contaminated water on human health were also presented before the court, highlighting the potential environmental and public health consequences.

Court Questions NMC's Explanation on Nandini Pollution

During the hearing on Nov 5, the court strongly objected to the explanation offered by the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

The civic administration reportedly argued that chromium contamination had been detected in the Nandini River, a tributary of the Godavari, rather than in the main river itself.

Rejecting this distinction, the court questioned whether the polluted water of the Nandini would miraculously become clean when it merged with the Godavari.

The observations highlighted the need for authorities to address the actual sources of pollution instead of relying on technical explanations to avoid responsibility.

12 Years of Court Directions: Where Is the Implementation?

A public interest litigation concerning Godavari pollution was filed in 2012. Subsequently, the court issued various directions in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

However, the contempt petition alleges that effective measures to control pollution have not been implemented despite these judicial directions.

The functioning of the Nashik Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and other concerned agencies came under scrutiny.

The court made it clear that holding meetings, submitting minutes and presenting paperwork would not be sufficient unless tangible results were achieved on the ground.

The Chief Secretary has been directed to submit an affidavit explaining whether action would be taken against officials who failed to comply with the court's earlier directions.

Action Plan and Accountability Report by Nov 21

The court has directed the authorities to submit a comprehensive action plan outlining measures to prevent Godavari pollution, the implementation mechanism and details of officials responsible for the failure to control pollution.

The deadline for submitting the required information has been fixed for Nov 21.

Preventing the discharge of chemically contaminated wastewater, controlling industrial pollution, strengthening sewage treatment infrastructure and addressing encroachments along the river are among the key issues requiring administrative intervention.

Godavari Cleanliness Crucial Ahead of Kumbh Mela

With the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela scheduled for 2027, the cleanliness of the Godavari has assumed considerable significance.

Millions of devotees are expected to visit Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, making pollution control, safe bathing facilities and public health protection critical responsibilities for the administration.

The High Court's repeated observations have intensified pressure on the civic administration and other agencies to demonstrate concrete action.

Nashik residents are now watching closely to see whether the judicial intervention will translate into meaningful pollution control measures or remain confined to assurances and official paperwork.