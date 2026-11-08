Nashik: ₹10,154-Crore Kasara–Manmad Rail Project To Add Third And Fourth Lines |

Nashik: In a major infrastructure development aimed at easing congestion on the Mumbai-Bhusawal railway route, the third and fourth railway lines between Kasara and Manmad are set to be constructed. The 131-km project has received approval at an estimated cost of ₹10,154 crore and is targeted for completion within five years.

The project is expected to significantly enhance passenger and freight transportation between Mumbai, Nashik and North Maharashtra.

Land Acquisition Across 45 Villages

Around 334 hectares of land are expected to be acquired across 45 villages in five talukas of Nashik district for the project.

The villages include 16 in Nashik taluka, 17 in Niphad, seven in Chandwad, four in Igatpuri and one in Nandgaon.

Railway authorities are undertaking surveys and other preparations related to land acquisition. The acquisition and construction processes are expected to gain momentum following these preparations.

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235 Bridges and Five Tunnels Planned

The technical plan envisages the construction of 235 bridges of various sizes along the 131-km route. These include three major bridges, 16 large bridges and 218 minor bridges.

Five tunnels are proposed between Kasara and Igatpuri, including the longest tunnel, measuring approximately 24 km.

In addition, five railway flyovers and 21 railway underpasses are planned. Special engineering arrangements will be required to negotiate the challenging gradients and terrain in the ghat section.

Congestion on Railway Route Expected to Ease

The existing Kasara-Manmad railway section faces considerable pressure from passenger and freight trains. With only two existing lines handling heavy traffic, accommodating additional trains, maintaining infrastructure and ensuring punctual operations have become challenging for railway authorities.

The additional lines are expected to increase railway capacity, reduce congestion and improve operational efficiency. Passenger and freight movement on the Mumbai-Nashik-Bhusawal route is likely to become smoother and more efficient.

Possibility of Improved Mumbai-Nashik Connectivity

The project is also expected to strengthen the demand for improved suburban rail connectivity between Nashik and Mumbai.

With additional railway capacity and more train paths becoming available, the possibility of introducing a Mumbai-Nashik local train service may receive further impetus. However, such a service would require separate planning, infrastructure arrangements and final approval from railway authorities.

Boost to Industry, Agriculture and Tourism

The additional railway lines are expected to benefit Nashik's industrial sector, agricultural transportation and tourism.

Improved freight capacity will facilitate the movement of agricultural produce to major markets and strengthen railway connectivity with ports, power projects and multimodal logistics facilities.

According to railway estimates, the project could enable the handling of an additional 46.1 million tonnes of freight annually.

The Kasara-Manmad third and fourth railway line project is expected to emerge as a significant infrastructure milestone for Mumbai-Nashik connectivity. Timely completion of land acquisition, technical approvals and construction will be crucial to delivering the anticipated benefits to passengers, industries and the regional economy.