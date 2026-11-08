Nashik: Central Railway Announces Four Diwali Special MEMU Trips Between Bhusawal And Deolali |

Nashik: In view of the increased rush of railway passengers during Diwali and Bhaubeej, the Bhusawal Division of Central Railway has decided to operate special unreserved Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains between Bhusawal and Deolali.

Four trips of these special trains will operate on Nov 10 and 11, providing additional travel facilities for passengers, including those from Lasalgaon.

According to railway authorities, train No. 01072, Bhusawal-Deolali Special MEMU, will depart from Bhusawal at 9.15 am on Nov 10 and 11 and arrive at Deolali at 1.05 pm.

The return service, train No. 01071, Deolali-Bhusawal Special MEMU, will depart from Deolali at 1.30 pm on the same day and reach Bhusawal at 5 pm.

Eight Stations to Have Halts

The special trains will halt at eight stations along the route: Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Nandgaon, Manmad, Lasalgaon, Nashik Road and Deolali.

Each train will comprise 12 MEMU coaches and operate entirely on an unreserved basis.

Additional Travel Facilities During Festive Rush

With passenger numbers expected to rise during the Diwali holidays and Bhaubeej celebrations, the special services should help ease overcrowding on regular trains.

Passengers from the Manmad, Lasalgaon, and Nashik regions will particularly benefit from the additional travel option to Bhusawal, easing congestion during the festive season.