Nashik: FDA Seizes 258 Kg Of Motichoor Laddus Worth ₹64,500 In Vadner Dumala | AI

Nashik: The Nashik division of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the registration certificate of Shri Balaji Laddu, a food manufacturing unit in Vadner Dumala, after officials found unhygienic conditions during an inspection.

The action was taken under the Festival Season Special Campaign 2026. Officials found that food products were being manufactured and stored under unhygienic conditions at the establishment.

The FDA also seized 258 kg of motichoor laddus valued at approximately ₹64,500 over suspicions that excessive quantities of substandard food colouring had been used in their preparation.

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Registration Suspended With Immediate Effect

The inspection was conducted on Nov 4, 2026, under the guidance of Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Joint Commissioner Mangesh Mane and Assistant Commissioner (Food) Dnyaneshwar Mahale.

Following the inspection, the FDA suspended the establishment's registration certificate with immediate effect, citing irregularities and violations of food safety standards.

Food Safety Officers Vaibhav Garde and Shraddha Rahire acted.

FDA Urges Citizens to Report Food Quality Complaints

The FDA said it would continue regular inspections and enforcement actions to ensure that citizens have access to safe and hygienic food products.

The department urged citizens to report concerns regarding food quality through its dedicated complaint portal.

It also appealed to food business operators to comply strictly with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.